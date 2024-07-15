Jharkhand: Four dead, five injured after bus comes in contact with overhead high-tension wire

RANCHI: Four people were killed while five others got seriously injured as a bus they were travelling in for a marriage ceremony, came into contact with an overhead high-tension wire under the Tamar police station area late in the night on Sunday.

Overloaded with ‘baratees’ (wedding guests), the bus had started from Baruhatu village under Kuchai police station in Seraikela-Kharsawan district for Chogagutu village in Tamar, about 60 km from the state capital Ranchi. According to locals, more than 90 people were travelling in the bus. “Since all the seats inside the bus were occupied, some people climbed on the roof of the bus,” said a local villager, requesting anonymity. The bus came into contact with the overhead high-tension wire before entering the village, he added.

According to the villagers, the accident took place when the wedding procession was about to enter Chogagutu village in Tamar on Sunday night. The wedding guests sitting on the roof top came into contact with the high-tension wire and four of them were killed in the incident, they said.

Among those who lost their lives were minors who had been seated on the rooftop of the bus. Soon after the electrocution incident, the bus was evacuated, and the injured were rushed to a local health centre, from where the seriously injured were referred to RIMS.

Those who got killed include Dinesh Singh Munda (36) and Jiten Singh Munda (12) while the identity of the remaining deceased persons is yet to be ascertained.