Maha ‘traitor’ MLAs face action by MVA partners

The total votes cast revealed that there were 13 MLAs belonging to the opposition MVA who cross-voted. They include seven from Congress, two from Sharad Pawar-led NCP, one from Samajwadi Party, two MIM and one from Peasant and Workers Party.

State Congress chief Nana Patole said the party MLAs who cross-voted have been identified and a report is submitted to the party president recommending sacking of these “traitor” MLAs. However, he refused to reveal the names of all such party MLAs.

“In this election, four Congress MLAs voted against the party, but that was expected. We were surprised by the other three names. Some of them are close to former CM Ashok Chavan who left the Congress and joined the BJP before the Lok sabha elections,” said a senior Congress leader.

“We came to know that two suspect MLAs were given funds by the ruling party. They were also assured that criminal cases against them would be dropped,” said the Congress leader. “The party will not spare any such traitor.”

He said it was hard to identify who cross-voted. “We have, however, scanned all ballot papers and soon, these traitors’ names will be put out in public domain,” he said.

