Maha ‘traitor’ MLAs face action by MVA partners

MUMBAI: After losing one seat in the state council elections, a jolted Opposition in Maharashtra has decided to publish the names of the 13 MLAs who cross-voted, portraying them as ‘gaddar’ (traitors). A similar tactic was adopted by ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray against CM Eknath Shinde when the latter toppled the Uddhav government with BJP support.
In the biennial elections to the council, 13 MVA MLAs cross-voted for the BJP-led Mahayuti. That resulted in the ruling Mahayuti winning all the nine seats while Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress won each and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-supported Peasant Workers Party (PWP) candidate Jayant Patil lost despite having enough votes.
In the council elections, the MLCs are elected as per the strength of a party in the assembly. The average quota to get elected for an MLC was 23 votes. If a candidate fails to get the requisite number of votes, then the second preference votes are counted.
The total votes cast revealed that there were 13 MLAs belonging to the opposition MVA who cross-voted. They include seven from Congress, two from Sharad Pawar-led NCP, one from Samajwadi Party, two MIM and one from Peasant and Workers Party.
State Congress chief Nana Patole said the party MLAs who cross-voted have been identified and a report is submitted to the party president recommending sacking of these “traitor” MLAs. However, he refused to reveal the names of all such party MLAs.
“In this election, four Congress MLAs voted against the party, but that was expected. We were surprised by the other three names. Some of them are close to former CM Ashok Chavan who left the Congress and joined the BJP before the Lok sabha elections,” said a senior Congress leader.
“We came to know that two suspect MLAs were given funds by the ruling party. They were also assured that criminal cases against them would be dropped,” said the Congress leader. “The party will not spare any such traitor.”
He said it was hard to identify who cross-voted. “We have, however, scanned all ballot papers and soon, these traitors’ names will be put out in public domain,” he said.
