MoS(Home) Rai at BSF post near LoC: Forces directed to plug new routes of infiltration in J&K

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai on Sunday went to the frontier Headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir and held a high-level strategic review meeting with security personnel, where he asked them to ensure inter-agency coordination and community engagement to ensure violent incidents do not take place in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday.

During the course of the deliberations, the officials said the MoS carried the message of the government that the forces should strengthen the security grid by deploying the electronic surveillance systems, and also carry out pin point operations on the newfound routes from where terrorists are infiltrating along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in the Jammu region.

The officials said that recently, acting upon the directions issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) top officials, who are responsible for securing the border areas, including officer of Punjab Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, BSF, CRPF, Army and all the intelligence departments, held a meeting to work out a coordination plan.

According to sources in the security establishment, the forces and intelligence personnel have identified several of the new routes terrorists are taking to infiltrate in Jammu & Kashmir with the help of local over ground workers (OGW) and the assistance of Pak Army and Rangers.

“There are 13 small drains and 3 rivers in Jammu region. Terrorists are using these routes for infiltration. Even though the security forces remain alert in these areas, terrorists still infiltrate from here,” a source said.

The sources said that intelligence inputs suggested that there are four terrorist launch pads across the International Border (IB) of Jammu region and these are used by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists to infiltrate. Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI has reactivated those launch pads - Masroor, Bada Bhai, Chaparral Luni and Shakargarh - to target security forces in Jammu sector, as they did in recent times in Pir Panjal to Rajouri area and Poch, Kishtwar, Reasi, Doda and Kathua.

The sources said, the new routes include Nowshera Nar, Govind Nala, Paribal Forest, Pen and Kumkari Gali in Jammu & Kashmir and all these are now guarded by the forces.