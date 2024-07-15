SC extends stay on Karnataka HC order banning broadcast of Kannada news channel

The Supreme Court on Monday extended its July 12 interim order of its stay till July 22 on the Karnataka High Court decision restraining the broadcast of a Kannada news channel, Power TV, noting that this is nothing but a 'sheer political vendetta.'

After acknowledging the fact that the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, has gone abroad and was not present in India to argue the case. The three-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice D Y Chandachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra extended the stay till July 22.

The bench said, meanwhile, its earlier order of July 12 granting stay on the Karnataka High Court’s decision will remain in force.

The Supreme Court in its decision on Friday on July 12, stayed the Karnataka High Court order, restraining the broadcast of a Kannada news channel, Power TV, noting that this is nothing but a 'sheer political vendetta.'

The Karnataka High Court in June, in its order, had restrained Power TV channel from broadcasting activity till July 9 as it found a prima facie case against the channel that the licence of the private Kannada television channel had expired in October 2021.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar had passed the interim order on June 25, after hearing two petitions filed by senior serving IPS officer Dr B R Ravikanthegowda, and JDS leader and MLC HM Ramesh Gowda and his wife Dr A Ramya Ramesh.

The TV channel had made elaborate telecast and reporting of the alleged sex scandal allegations against JD(S) leaders Prajwal and Suraj Revanna.

"We are inclined to protect the freedom of speech and expression. It looks like a plain case of political vendetta and this court would be failing in its duty if it does not protect the petitioner," the bench further observed.

While issuing notice to the Centre and others respective respondents, the apex court asked them to file their respective responses and fixed the matter for further hearing to July 15, Monday.

It was alleged against the channel that despite proceedings already initiated by the central government against it, the channel continued to broadcast without obtaining the necessary renewal of licence.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) stated that show cause notice was issued on a complaint, that the permission for Power TV was only valid till October 12, 2021, and its renewal application, of December 30, 2022, was under examination, and not finalized.