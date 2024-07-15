Nation

SC notice to NC leader Omar Abdullah's estranged wife Payal on divorce plea

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Omar Abdullah, submitted that the marriage was "dead" as they have been living separately for the past 15 years.
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah
National Conference Vice President Omar AbdullahPhoto | PTI
PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from Payal Abdullah, the estranged wife of Omar Abdullah, on a plea filed by the National Conference leader seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty.

A bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah issued notice to Payal Abdullah and sought her response within six weeks.

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Omar Abdullah, submitted that the marriage was "dead" as they have been living separately for the past 15 years.

The Delhi High Court on December 12, 2023, dismissed Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce, saying there was no merit in his appeal.

The high court had upheld the 2016 family court order refusing to grant a decree of divorce to Abdullah, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Supreme Court
NC leader Omar Abdullah
Payal Abdullah

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com