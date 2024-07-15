Three militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir by killing three militants.

An army official said the army men guarding the LoC foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in the Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. He said the army men challenged the infiltrating militants, who attempted to sneak into this side of the LoC.

“The militants fired on the troops and the fire was returned by the army men. In the exchange of gunfire, three militants have been killed,” the army official said. He said weapons and other war-like stores have been recovered from the slain militants.

“The search operation is going on. The army men have pressed drones and helicopters into service to locate the militants, if any, who might have snuck into this side of LoC,” the official said. It is the second infiltration bid foiled by troops in over three months.