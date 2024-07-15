Two children found dead in water-filled pit in Patna, kin stage protest

PATNA: Bodies of two children were recovered from a water-filled pit here on Monday morning, police said, adding that their identities have not been disclosed yet.

Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra said the parents in their complaint to Gardani Bagh police station said the kids were last seen around 11am on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra said, "Police launched a search operation to trace the kids.Finally around 6.30 am on Monday, the bodies of both the kids were found in a water-filled pit near an under construction bridge in Beur area".

"Based on initial observations, it appears to be a case of drowning," said senior police officers who visited the spot.

The District Magistrate has been informed, and necessary procedures are being followed," Mishra added.

Mishra refuted 'unverified reports' circulating in the media claiming the children's limbs were bound, their chests bore stab wounds, and their eyes had been gouged.

"These claims are unverified. Further investigation is underway," he added.