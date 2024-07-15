Uttarakhand becomes first state to reserve 50 per cent seats for girls in student union elections

DEHRADUN: In a historic decision, the Uttarakhand government has announced that it will reserve 50% seats for girls in student union elections across all state and private colleges and universities, making it the first state in the country to do so. This move aims to promote gender equality and empower female students to take on leadership roles.

The decision is expected to have a significant impact on the state's educational institutions, encouraging more girls to participate in student politics and decision-making processes. Uttarakhand has set a precedent for other states to follow, paving the way for a more inclusive and gender-balanced future in student leadership.

Speaking exclusively to The New Indian Express, Higher Education and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said, "We have issued instructions to all vice-chancellors of state universities to ensure that women students get 50% representation in student union elections. Additionally, we will also ensure participation of meritorious students in the student union."