Uttarakhand becomes first state to reserve 50 per cent seats for girls in student union elections

DEHRADUN: In a historic decision, the Uttarakhand government has announced that it will reserve 50% seats for girls in student union elections across all state and private colleges and universities, making it the first state in the country to do so. This move aims to promote gender equality and empower female students to take on leadership roles.
The decision is expected to have a significant impact on the state's educational institutions, encouraging more girls to participate in student politics and decision-making processes. Uttarakhand has set a precedent for other states to follow, paving the way for a more inclusive and gender-balanced future in student leadership.
Speaking exclusively to The New Indian Express, Higher Education and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said, "We have issued instructions to all vice-chancellors of state universities to ensure that women students get 50% representation in student union elections. Additionally, we will also ensure participation of meritorious students in the student union."
Rawat said, "We aim to ensure that student unions in all university campuses and colleges become vibrant platforms for meritorious students to contribute to academic excellence and creative pursuits. We will ensure the participation of talented students in student unions and councils to achieve this goal. This move is expected to transform student unions into hubs of creative energy and academic rigor, going beyond mere political activism."
Rawat told TNIE that in the state, a total of 152,387 students are enrolled in higher education institutions, comprising 100,272 female students and 52,115 male students. This indicates a significant gender disparity, with females constituting 65.8% of the student population and males making up 34.2%. Furthermore, in government college campuses alone, there are 97,997 students enrolled, with 30,130 males and 67,867 females, highlighting a notable gender imbalance in the state's higher education sector, he said.
Rawat said elections will be held in all higher education institutions in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations. The vice-chancellors of the respective institutions have been instructed to make necessary changes to the university students' union constitutions to ensure compliance with the committee's guidelines, he added.