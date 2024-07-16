BJP RS tally dips below majority, but may recoup strength via vacancies

NEW DELHI: After falling short of a majority in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the BJP’s strength has declined in the Rajya Sabha after four of its nominated members completed their six-year terms on July 14. Currently, the BJP stock has hit below 90 for the first time in several years.
The party has started working to scale up its strength in the Upper House, trying to get support from other parties.
Speaking to this newspaper on Monday, a senior party functionary said the BJP and its allies would soon work out a plan to fill 19 vacancies to consolidate its position.
At present, the party, along with its NDA allies, is confident of winning two seats each from Bihar, Maharashtra and Assam and one seat each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura due to their numerical superiority.
“We are also working on the four new nominated members,” said a senior party leader.
The BJP is now down to 86 members in Rajya Sabha and the NDA in total has a strength of 101, with the end of tenure of four nominated members, including Sonal Mansingh and Rakesh Sinha.
“The renomination of Sonal Mansingh can be considered as she represents a specific wing,” said a BJP leader, adding that seven nominated members are still in the Rajya Sabha with neutral roles and the government may seek their support. There are also two independent members it can approach.
The ruling Congress is looking to win the lone seat in Telangana at the expense of the BRS. But its gain will be cancelled in Rajasthan where the BJP, which has a strong majority, will pick the seat vacated by KC Venugopal. The BJP is also confident of winning the sole seat in Haryana, vacated after the election of RS MP Deepender Singh Hooda to Lok Sabha.
In the forthcoming Budget session starting from July 22, the NDA government will face a tough time in getting bills passed. However, the Election Commission has not yet announced the date of elections to fill the 11 vacancies.