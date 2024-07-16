BJP RS tally dips below majority, but may recoup strength via vacancies

NEW DELHI: After falling short of a majority in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the BJP’s strength has declined in the Rajya Sabha after four of its nominated members completed their six-year terms on July 14. Currently, the BJP stock has hit below 90 for the first time in several years.

The party has started working to scale up its strength in the Upper House, trying to get support from other parties.

Speaking to this newspaper on Monday, a senior party functionary said the BJP and its allies would soon work out a plan to fill 19 vacancies to consolidate its position.

At present, the party, along with its NDA allies, is confident of winning two seats each from Bihar, Maharashtra and Assam and one seat each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura due to their numerical superiority.

“We are also working on the four new nominated members,” said a senior party leader.