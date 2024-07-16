Centre's exam reform panel receives over 37,000 suggestions

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s high-level exam reform panel, led by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan, has received over 37,000 suggestions from various stakeholders in response to its call for recommendations on improving the National Testing Agency (NTA). The panel, which was established to review and suggest reforms for the examination process, data security protocols and the NTA's operations, has been particularly focused on addressing concerns about the NTA's functioning.

The majority of the suggestions came from students, who expressed concerns about several aspects of the examination process. Key issues highlighted include the need for clear guidelines regarding grace marks and examination centre infrastructure. Some suggestions called for eliminating the normalisation process altogether, while others requested greater transparency to prevent score inflation or reduction.

The panel solicited feedback through the MyGov platform between June 27 and July 7. It was set up following allegations of irregularities in medical entrance exams (NEET) and the PhD entrance exam (NET), which included claims of exam leaks and integrity issues.