Centre's exam reform panel receives over 37,000 suggestions

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s high-level exam reform panel, led by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan, has received over 37,000 suggestions from various stakeholders in response to its call for recommendations on improving the National Testing Agency (NTA). The panel, which was established to review and suggest reforms for the examination process, data security protocols and the NTA's operations, has been particularly focused on addressing concerns about the NTA's functioning.
The majority of the suggestions came from students, who expressed concerns about several aspects of the examination process. Key issues highlighted include the need for clear guidelines regarding grace marks and examination centre infrastructure. Some suggestions called for eliminating the normalisation process altogether, while others requested greater transparency to prevent score inflation or reduction.
The panel solicited feedback through the MyGov platform between June 27 and July 7. It was set up following allegations of irregularities in medical entrance exams (NEET) and the PhD entrance exam (NET), which included claims of exam leaks and integrity issues.
The Centre's response included the cancellation of CSIR-UGC NET and NEET PG exams as a precautionary measure. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating these matters.
In addition to reviewing examination processes, the panel is tasked with evaluating existing security protocols for question paper setting and other examination procedures. It comprises several notable members, including former AIIMS Delhi director Randeep Guleria, Central University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor BJ Rao, IIT Madras Professor Emeritus K Ramamurthy, People Strong co-founder Pankaj Bansal, IIT Delhi Dean of Student Affairs Aditya Mittal, and MoE Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal.
The Coaching Federation of India, representing coaching institutions nationwide, has also contributed recommendations. These include reducing the outsourcing of exam-related tasks by the NTA, establishing an education task force and a helpline for reporting irregularities, and increasing the frequency of competitive exams to at least twice a year.