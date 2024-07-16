Jaishankar to visit Mauritius on July 16, to boost bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will go on an official visit to the Republic of Mauritius from July 16-17.

“The visit marks one of the first bilateral engagements undertaken by the EAM following his re-appointment and follows the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers,” external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The EAM had earlier visited Mauritius in February 2021.

During the visit, the EAM will call on the Mauritius Prime Minister and also hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers of the government. In addition, he will engage with other prominent Mauritian leaders. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively take stock of various facets of the bilateral relationship.