Out on bail, Jharkhand CM springs surprise, meets Modi on ‘courtesy call’

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has been making scathing attack on BJP after his release from jail, surprised everyone on Monday by meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he termed a courtesy call. Notably, this was his first meeting with PM Modi after being released from jail in land scam case.

Wife Kalpana Soren was also present during the meeting. Though, it is being called a courtesy call, but the meeting has triggered speculations among the political corridors of Jharkhand.

JMM sources also said that it was a courtesy call as it was his first visit to Delhi after taking oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Posting a picture on social media platform X of his meeting with the Prime Minister, Soren also said the meeting was a “courtesy call”. “Had a courtesy meeting with Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” posted Soren on X.