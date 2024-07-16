Out on bail, Jharkhand CM springs surprise, meets Modi on ‘courtesy call’

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has been making scathing attack on BJP after his release from jail, surprised everyone on Monday by meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he termed a courtesy call. Notably, this was his first meeting with PM Modi after being released from jail in land scam case.
Wife Kalpana Soren was also present during the meeting. Though, it is being called a courtesy call, but the meeting has triggered speculations among the political corridors of Jharkhand.
JMM sources also said that it was a courtesy call as it was his first visit to Delhi after taking oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Posting a picture on social media platform X of his meeting with the Prime Minister, Soren also said the meeting was a “courtesy call”. “Had a courtesy meeting with Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” posted Soren on X.
Soren stepped down from the chair on January 31 this year, shortly before his arrest in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam. Following his arrest, his close aide Champai Soren took over.
Later, after spending around five months in jail, Hemant Soren was released on bail on July 4 following the High Court order and became Chief Minister once again. The court said in its order that it had “reasons to believe that Hemant Soren was not guilty”.
Just before taking oath, Soren released a video message and accused BJP of leveling false allegations against him.