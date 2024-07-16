Rajeev Kumar reinstated as Bengal top cop

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Monday reinstated IPS officer Rajeev Kumar as the chief of police.

Kumar, who was appointed the acting Director General of Police in December last year, was removed from the post before the Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission (EC). 1989 batch IPS officer Sanjay Mukherjee was appointed DGP by the EC.

Following the conclusion of both LS elections and by-polls for four Assembly constituencies and the lifting of the model code of conduct, Rajeev Kumar has been reinstated at the top police post. Mukherjee goes back to his earlier post of Director General, Fire Services.

Rajeev Kumar’s name has figured in much controversy with the CBI accusing him of tampering with the electronic evidence in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund case. State opposition leaders have accused him of phone tapping.

In February 2019, CBI sleuths attempted a raid at Kumar’s official residence when he was the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, following which CM sat on a sit-in demonstration.