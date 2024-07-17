BJP demands probe over suspicious voter increase in Jharkhand constituencies

RANCHI: Expressing concern over the unexpected rise in the numbers of voters in some of the Assembly constituencies of Jharkhand, State unit BJP has handed over a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) requesting a through probe in this regard. According to BJP, in a study conducted by the party workers in 10 Assembly constituencies, it was found that there has been increase of 20 – 123 per cent of the voters during the last five years, which is really alarming.

BJP claimed that after studying the voter list in these 10 constituencies, it is clear that there has been an increase of up to 123 percent in the minority dominated booths, while there has been an increase of only 5 to 10 percent in the booths dominated by the majority community. Studies were conducted in Rajmahal, Barhet, Pakur, Naheshpur, Jamtara, Madhupur, Majhgaon, Hatia, Bishunpur and Lohardaga Assembly constituencies. BJP claimed that even in many Hindu-dominated booths, the number of voters has decreased.

“Names of voters belonging to the majority community have been deleted at some of the booths under a conspiracy by government officials, due to which, thousands of voters were deprived of casting their votes, which is a serious matter,” stated the memorandum submitted to the CEO. This is just an example; if an investigation is conducted on the most sensitive booths all over the state, then it will be clear that there is a conspiracy to change the demography in a well-planned manner, it added.

The memorandum further added that the names of foreign infiltrators, under a conspiracy, have been included in the voter list by putting pressure on the administrative officers with the support of the state government. Those names which have been entered illegally in the voter list should be removed in the light of the sections of RP Act 1950, a photocopy is enclosed, it said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister and co-election in-charge of Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, also called for stringent measures against Bangladeshi infiltrators, demanding a law in Jharkhand that prevents illegal immigrants from marrying tribal girls in the state. Sarma is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand to participate in workers' felicitation programmes and Vijay Sankalp Sabhas.

Sarma lambasted Hemant Soren government, claiming that it is more focused on protecting infiltrators than addressing the concerns of the people of Jharkhand.

“The land of Lord Birsa Munda and Sido Kanhu is becoming the land of infiltrators. The demography of Santhal Pargana has changed. Love Jihad and Land Jihad are at their peak. Bangladeshi infiltrators are marrying tribal daughters and occupying the land,” he stated.