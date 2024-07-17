DGP’s ‘terror nexus’ remarks draw Mufti ire

SRINAGAR: The mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have hit out at Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain over his controversial statement that mainstream parties had started cultivating leaders of terror networks to further their electoral prospects.

Venting her ire, former Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti demanded sacking of ‘fixer’ DGP and sitting NC MP Aga Ruhullah, saying that had he been dedicated more to his job as a cop and “worked less as a political worker, these tragedies could have been avoided”.

“About 50 soldiers have lost their lives in 32 months in Jammu region. Nobody is being held accountable. The DGP is busy fixing things politically here,” Mehbooba said while addressing a presser.

She said instead of concentrating on his job, DGP is working to break PDP, how to harass people and how to threaten them and how to harass journalists. “Passport is being used as a weapon, verification has been weaponised. They are finding ways to invoke UAPA on maximum people,” she said.