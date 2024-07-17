SC to hear pleas for cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 on Thursday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday a batch of petitions seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG 24 exam, which mirred into controversies of irregularities, question paper leaks and others.

A three-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the pleas on Thursday. It would hear the pleas of Sabareesh Rajan, Rosen Sunder and Vanshika Yadav and others on Thursday.

One of the petitioners, Rajan, who had taken the medical entrance exam, filed the plea in the top court and alleged that his OMR sheet was swapped. Rajan had moved the apex court seeking its direction for judicial intervention into the alleged paper leak, award of grace marks against the time loss, and irregularities that occurred during the conduct of the NEET-UG Examination. Similarly Sunder and Yadav had also sought similar directions from the top court.

There are more than 50 petitions -- including students, various educational institutions -- filed in the case. A group of 20 students, who had appeared in the medical entrance exam, in the Supreme Court, also sought a direction for scrapping of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and an apex court-monitored probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) or any other independent agency into the alleged irregularities in the test held on May 5.

It is to ne noted that NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, and is the process for getting admitted into MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

A batch of petitions were filed, by a group of 10 students who had appeared for the exam, in the top court seeking directions to the CBI and the ED to investigate into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5.

Similarly, 5 NEET-UG candidates also moved the Supreme Court against Re-NEET. The petitioners opposed the cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 test; instead of re-exam, they proposed re-evaluation of all OMR sheets to address complaints of rank inflation and tampering.

On June 22, the Supreme Court refused to defer the counselling date, which is to kickstart on July 6, of the NEET-UG 2024 examination, after noting that it is not an "open and shut" process. It said so, after hearing a batch of pleas.

The top court earlier also, in another development, stayed the proceedings on the batch of pleas filed before various State High Courts in the same issue, after hearing the plea filed by the NTA and issued notice on the agency's plea in connection with this year's NEET-UG exam.

The NTA had told the apex court that score-cards of 1563 candidates who "got grace marks" in the NEET-UG 2024, will be cancelled and the students will have the option to reappear for the exam.

The NTA had also further elaborated to the apex court that a committee has been constituted to review the results of over these 1,563 candidates who were awarded “grace marks” to compensate for the loss of time suffered while appearing for the exam.