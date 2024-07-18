Buzz of Ajit homecoming after 4 MLAs join Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: Is Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar home-bound? Power corridors in Maharashtra are abuzz with his returning to his uncle Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP). The surmises are based on senior Pawar’s remark in Pune on Wednesday that taking Ajit back will be decided by his party leaders.

The senior Pawar told the media that his nephew could be back in the family and that his word as the family head would carry weight. “But whether he should be back in the party will be decided by party leaders,” Sharad Pawar said.

“There is space and place for Ajit in the Pawar family. But the space for him within the party would not be decided by me. Our party workers will take the call. It won’t be the individual decision,” said Pawar.

“There will be consultation within party leaders who firmly stood with me during the bad times,” said senior Pawar.

Commenting on his meeting with NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal at his Silver Oak residence in Pune, Sharad Pawar said he did not want to meet him, but he said “unless Bhujbal meets me, he will not leave from there, so I met him.” “Bhujbal told me to let bygones be bygones. Politicians should take a stand that will bring two communities together not push them apart,” Sharad Pawar said.

Earlier, NCP-SP’s Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule met Ajit Pawar’s mother while his wife Sunetra, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, met Sharad Pawar in Pune. Sources said the Pawar family believes that both uncle and nephew should come together for the larger interest of the family and Maharashtra.