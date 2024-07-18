Four dead, 20 injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP's Gonda

Four people have tragically lost their lives after the Dibrugarh Express (15904) derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, as confirmed by UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to PTI.

Eight coaches including four AC coaches of the Chandigarh- Dibrugarh Express derailed in UP's Gonda on Thursday. The derailment happened between Gonda and Jhilahi at around 2:35 PM, according to Railway officials.

At least four coaches of the train have overturned, according to media reports.

Police have reached the spot of the tragedy, locals have been engaged in rescue activities.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said to PTI that at least 20 persons have been injured in the accident.

The Indian Railways has started the relief operation and medical vans have reached the accident site.

Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.

According to the relief commissioner's office, the helpline numbers- Gonda: 8957400965, Lucknow: 8957409292 have been started.