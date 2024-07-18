Four dead, 20 injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP's Gonda

Four people have tragically lost their lives after the Dibrugarh Express (15904) derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, as confirmed by UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to PTI.
Eight coaches including four AC coaches of the Chandigarh- Dibrugarh Express derailed in UP's Gonda on Thursday. The derailment happened between Gonda and Jhilahi at around 2:35 PM, according to Railway officials.
At least four coaches of the train have overturned, according to media reports.
Police have reached the spot of the tragedy, locals have been engaged in rescue activities.
Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said to PTI that at least 20 persons have been injured in the accident.
The Indian Railways has started the relief operation and medical vans have reached the accident site.
Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.
According to the relief commissioner's office, the helpline numbers- Gonda: 8957400965, Lucknow: 8957409292 have been started.
Adityanath has instructed Gonda district authorities to ensure proper treatment for those injured in the accident.
In a post on X, the CM office said, “Taking cognizance of the train accident in Gonda district, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, read a post sent out by chief minister's office.”
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his government is in touch with the authorities concerned following the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.
At least four coaches of the train, which was headed to the eastern Assam town of Dibrugarh, derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations around 2:35 pm, officials said.
"HCM Dr @himantabiswa has been briefed about the derailment of Dibrugarh - Chandigarh express in Uttar Pradesh," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on X.
"HCM is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities," it said.
(This is a developing story)
(With inputs from PTI)