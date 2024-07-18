Child marriage cases reduce by 81% in Assam: Report

GUWAHATI: The Assam government’s various interventions, including legal actions, have borne fruit in combatting the menace of child marriage, a report released by the India Child Protection (ICP) on the World Day for International Justice on July 17 said.

The report, titled “Towards Justice: Ending Child Marriage”, revealed that there had been a whopping 81% reduction in child marriage cases across 20 districts of Assam between 2021-22 and 2023-24.

The report said it was a clear testimony of the role of prosecution in ending child marriage.

“This exceptional report is a shining testament to our sustained efforts in empowering Nari Shakti. We will not rest till we eliminate this social evil,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said the over 3,000 arrests and the state government’s zero tolerance approach led to the 81% decline in child marriages.

The ICP report said the efficacy of the Assam model proved as child marriage has ended in 30% villages and declined significantly in 40% villages of the state. It attributed the phenomenon to the crackdown on child marriages by the Assam government.

“Assam government’s emphasis on legal intervention in child marriage cases is now a proven model for the rest of the country to follow,” the report said identifying this aspect as the key finding.