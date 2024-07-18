Four dead, 34 injured as eight coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail near UP's Gonda

LUCKNOW: The death toll in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has risen to four, while 31 people were injured in the incident, an official said on Friday.

Eight coaches of the train had derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, about 150 km from the state capital, on the Gonda-Gorakhpur section of the Northeast Railway on Thursday afternoon.

As per the railway authorities, 21 coaches of the train derailed of which eight coaches, including five AC, one pantry and one general, went off the track while the rest remained on the tracks.

As per sources, the loco pilot of the 23-coach express train heard the sound of a blast before the derailment, said a senior official without elaborating further.

Of the two casualties, while one died on the spot, the other succumbed to injuries while being brought to Lucknow after being referred from Gonda district hospital.

The deceased were identified as Saroj Kumar Singh, 30, of Araria (Bihar) and Rahul, 38, of Chandigarh who died on the way to Lucknow.