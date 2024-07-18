India urges citizens in Bangladesh to avoid travel amid violent anti-quota protests

India issued an advisory on Thursday urging its citizens in Bangladesh to avoid travel and limit their movements following violent protests over government job quotas that resulted in the deaths of six people.
“In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in an advisory.
The high commission issued the advisory two days after protests over government job quotas spread to more cities across Bangladesh and became violent.
The mission also provided multiple 24-hour Emergency numbers for any assistance.
There were approximately 7,000 Indians in Bangladesh, according to the high commission's website.
Authorities in Bangladesh urged all universities to close on Wednesday after at least six people died in violent protests over the allocation of government jobs.
Authorities said that at least six people were killed on Tuesday in violence across the country as student protesters clashed with pro-government student activists and with police, and violence was reported around the capital, Dhaka, the southeastern city of Chattogram and the northern city of Rangpur.
The protests began late last month, demanding an end to a quota that reserves 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans of Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence, but turned violent on Monday as protesters clashed with counter-protests and police at Dhaka University, leaving 100 people injured.