Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother Manorama detained over viral gun video

Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar has been detained by the Pune Rural police on Thursday, from Mahad near Raigad district.
The action against Manorama stems after a video surfaced on social media, which showed the woman, accompained by her security gaurds, allegedly threatening a farmer with a gun over a land dispute in Pune's Mulshi Taluka.
Based on a complaint by the farmer Pandharinath Pasalkar (65), an FIR was registered at Paud police station in Pune rural on Friday against Puja’s mother Manorama, father Dilip Khedkar, Ambadas Khedkar of Ambi village in Haveli, and other unidentified people.
Pune Rural police had been searching Manorama ever since the FIR was registered.
"Manorama Khedkar has been detained from Mahad in Raigad district and she is being brought to Pune where, after the completion of formalities, she will be placed under arrest," Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Pankaj Deshmukh, said.
(With inputs from PTI)