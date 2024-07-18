Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother Manorama detained over viral gun video

Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar has been detained by the Pune Rural police on Thursday, from Mahad near Raigad district.

The action against Manorama stems after a video surfaced on social media, which showed the woman, accompained by her security gaurds, allegedly threatening a farmer with a gun over a land dispute in Pune's Mulshi Taluka.

Based on a complaint by the farmer Pandharinath Pasalkar (65), an FIR was registered at Paud police station in Pune rural on Friday against Puja’s mother Manorama, father Dilip Khedkar, Ambadas Khedkar of Ambi village in Haveli, and other unidentified people.