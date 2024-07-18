Two dead, 34 injured as eight coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail near UP's Gonda

LUCKNOW: At least two persons were killed and 34 injured when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express (15904) derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, about 150 km from Lucknow, near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
As per the railway authorities, 21 coaches of the train derailed of which eight coaches, including five AC, one pantry and one general, went off the track while the rest remained on the tracks.
As per sources, the loco pilot of the 23-coach express train heard the sound of a blast before the derailment, said a senior official without elaborating further.
Of the two casualties, while one died on the spot, the other succumbed to injuries while being brought to Lucknow after being referred from Gonda district hospital.
The deceased were identified as Saroj Kumar Singh, 30, of Araria (Bihar) and Rahul, 38, of Chandigarh who died on the way to Lucknow.
Initially, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who had rushed to the site of the accident, had told media persons that four persons had died in the accident but later two were revived.
“Train number 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express that left Wednesday night from Chandigarh derailed near Gonda Junction station between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations at around 2:37 pm on Thursday under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway (NER),” said Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway.
Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma, who reached the spot, confirmed the derailment of eight coaches of the train adding that the injured were rescued and rushed to hospital. “The relief operations are on at the site with SDRF and NDRF teams carrying out the rescue work,” she said.
Senior railway and local administration officials were at the accident site to supervise the rescue operations and restore rail traffic on the track. Initially, the inclement weather hampered the rescue operation but the police team and State Disaster Response Force completed the task in a few hours.
A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances were at the spot and more medical teams and ambulances were being rushed to the spot, said UP relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar. Of the 34 passengers who suffered injuries, 25 were admitted at Mankapur CHC, five at Qazidevar CHC, three were taken to Gonda district hospital and the remaining two were referred to Lucknow. One of the two being brought to Lucknow succumbed to his injuries on the way.
Taking cognizance of the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed the local administration to provide assistance to the affected passengers. The chief minister asked the officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the passengers injured in the accident.
According to the relief commissioner's office, the helpline numbers -- Gonda: 8957400965, Lucknow: 8957409292 -- have been launched.
The Railway Board also issued the following helpline numbers - Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959, Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960.
Since the express train was Dibrugarh-bound, a special train was arranged from Gorakhpur to take the passengers to their destination.
As per railway authorities, besides a probe by the railway commissioner of safety, a high-level probe was also ordered into the incident. The railway ministry announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next kin of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh to critically injured passengers and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered minor injuries.
Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma's office said that the CM was closely monitoring the situation. Taking to X, it said, “HCM Dr Himanta Biswa has been briefed about the derailment of Dibrugarh - Chandigarh express in Uttar Pradesh. HCM is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities.”