Two dead, 34 injured as eight coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail near UP's Gonda

LUCKNOW: At least two persons were killed and 34 injured when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express (15904) derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, about 150 km from Lucknow, near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

As per the railway authorities, 21 coaches of the train derailed of which eight coaches, including five AC, one pantry and one general, went off the track while the rest remained on the tracks.

As per sources, the loco pilot of the 23-coach express train heard the sound of a blast before the derailment, said a senior official without elaborating further.

Of the two casualties, while one died on the spot, the other succumbed to injuries while being brought to Lucknow after being referred from Gonda district hospital.

The deceased were identified as Saroj Kumar Singh, 30, of Araria (Bihar) and Rahul, 38, of Chandigarh who died on the way to Lucknow.