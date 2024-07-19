Avoid local travel, India advises citizens in Bangladesh as unrest toll touches 32

NEW DELHI: With student protests snowballing in Bangladesh, leaving at least 32 people dead so far, India on Thursday advised its citizens there to avoid local travel.

“In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid local travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises,” an advisory issued by the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said.

Indians living in Bangladesh were advised to reach out to the High Commission in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna through their 24-hour emergency helpline numbers.

About 7,000 Indians are estimated to be living in Bangladesh at present. Bangladesh cut off internet and mobile services as violence continued on the streets. Metro rail services, tto, were suspended and all universities and colleges shut down.

Protests erupted following a June 5 ruling by Bangladesh High Court reinstating 30% quota for freedom fighters and their descendants in government jobs, which was repealed in 2018 after a massive agitation.

Army units have been deployed across Dhaka to bring the situation under control. “Security has been beefed up around Gonabhawan (Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s residence) to keep off protesters. Army is said to have been deployed in Dhaka and Chittagong where the situation is most volatile,” a source said. The US embassy in Dhaka, too, issued a travel advisory for its citizens.

Why Bangla students are on protest

The agitation is for lifting 30% quota in govt jobs for descendants of those who participated in the 1971 war. Hasina govt spiked quota but HC reinstated it. SC suspended HC order, next hearing on August 7. Yet, students are on protest as the prime minister labelled them as Razakars