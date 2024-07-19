Families demand thorough probe into ‘extra-judicial’ killings in Assam

GUWAHATI: The families of three alleged Hmar insurgents, killed in a “fake” encounter with the police in Assam’s Cachar district two days ago, jointly lodged a complaint with the police on Friday, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

They claimed that Joshua Hmar, Lallungawi Hmar and Lalbiekkung Hmar, who succumbed to their injuries at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), were law-abiding citizens with no criminal backgrounds.

In a statement, the police had stated earlier that the three were apprehended while they were on their way towards Bhuban Hills in an autorickshaw, and during a subsequent search, one AK 47 rifle, one single barrel rifle and one pistol were recovered along with live ammunition from their possession.

The police said during interrogation, the trio disclosed that their “counterparts” were taking shelter at Bhuban Hills with a huge cache of arms to carry out some subversive activities on the Assam-Manipur border areas.

The police claimed that when a special operation was launched in Bhuban Hills, the personnel came under sudden fire from the suspected militants.

“There was a heavy exchange of fire. The apprehended militants wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets sustained grievous injuries and were immediately shifted to Sonai Primary Health Centre and later, referred to the SMCH where the doctors declared them dead,” the police said, adding three personnel were also injured.

But families of the deceased claimed that the three were unarmed and they were without “kevlar and helmet” when apprehended.

“Another video footage showed how they were taken to an unknown forested area with their hands tied behind viciously. Then, the photograph of their lifeless bodies was seen on social media,” the families said in the complaint.

They requested the police to register their complaint as an FIR, investigate the matter and punish the perpetrators as per laws.