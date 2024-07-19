Global outage hits Microsoft windows, affecting users worldwide

Microsoft Windows users worldwide are experiencing Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors, leading to significant disruptions.
Many users have taken to the microblogging platform X to report the issue.
According to reports, affected Windows users are encountering blue screen errors, causing their laptops and PCs to become stuck in a restart loop.
A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update is being cited as the cause of the outage, which has impacted Windows-based desktop and laptops.
The Microsoft outage, which began early this morning, has reportedly impacted several companies, airlines, banks, and government offices across India, the United States, and Australia.
The US tech giant after the service issue said, "We remain committed to treating this event with the highest priority and urgency while we continue to address the lingering impact for the Microsoft 365 apps that are in a degraded state."
"Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," it added.
Microsoft outage disrupts flight operations in India
Airlines SpiceJet and Akasa Air in India are encountering technical issues affecting their booking systems, check-in processes, and flight updates due to the Microsoft outage.
"We are currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and cooperation," SpiceJet stated in a post on X.
Akasa Air said some of their online services, including bookings and check-ins were temporarily unavailable due to "infrastructure issues" with their service provider.
"Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently, we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest," Akasa Air posted on X.
Server down: Routine work affected at Chennai airport
Regular passenger-centric activities at the Chennai airport were affected on Friday, official sources said. 'Server outage' was the reason for the disruption in routine activities, they said.