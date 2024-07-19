Global outage hits Microsoft windows, affecting users worldwide

Microsoft Windows users worldwide are experiencing Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors, leading to significant disruptions.

Many users have taken to the microblogging platform X to report the issue.

According to reports, affected Windows users are encountering blue screen errors, causing their laptops and PCs to become stuck in a restart loop.

A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update is being cited as the cause of the outage, which has impacted Windows-based desktop and laptops.

The Microsoft outage, which began early this morning, has reportedly impacted several companies, airlines, banks, and government offices across India, the United States, and Australia.

The US tech giant after the service issue said, "We remain committed to treating this event with the highest priority and urgency while we continue to address the lingering impact for the Microsoft 365 apps that are in a degraded state."