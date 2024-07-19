Modi hails BJP workers for 3rd term, says work towards ‘Viksit Bharat’

NEW DELHI: After becoming the prime minister for a third consecutive term, Narendra Modi reached the BJP central office and interacted with party workers and staffers. It was the third such meeting christened as ‘Sneh Milan” after the 2024 LS polls. The PM was greeted by party chief JP Nadda.
The PM’s interaction with party workers stretched on beyond an hour. There was no official briefing to the media.
Party sources said the PM thanked the workers and office employees for their efforts during the Lok Sabha elections and asked them to continue serving the party and nation together with the spirit of ‘nation first’ and for the realisation of ‘Viksit-Bharat’ by 2047.
Sources said the PM told the party supporters that the people’s mandate for the BJP was a reflection of their trust in the party’s ideology and performance in the nation-building.
The PM recalled how the party had attained the position of becoming the world’s largest one from two seats to 303 with the help of dedicated cadre.
Amit Malviya, party’s IT in-charge in a post said, “The PM’s interaction was an emotional moment for party workers.”
Nadda while welcoming the PM at ‘Sneh Milan’ said the party workers and staffers under Modi’s leadership set an example of service for people.
“We are grateful to you for your dedication for the party,” Modi said. The PM has interacted with party workers since 2014 after every general election.
The PM’s interaction came on a day when the BJP accused the Opposition of often using remarks, which incite violence against Modi, saying that words like ‘maut’ and ‘hinsa’ should not be used in speeches to target political rivals.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Opposition should maintain decorum and seriousness in its political discourse as the use of such words have a psychological impact in society, promoting violence and raising unnecessary tensions.
“The choice of words is very important in public life. The kind of comments used by the Opposition for PM is a matter of grave concern,” he said.
The minister and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited a write-up of a former IPS officer to highlight that rhetoric used for short-term political benefits at times incites violence.