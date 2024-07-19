Modi hails BJP workers for 3rd term, says work towards ‘Viksit Bharat’

NEW DELHI: After becoming the prime minister for a third consecutive term, Narendra Modi reached the BJP central office and interacted with party workers and staffers. It was the third such meeting christened as ‘Sneh Milan” after the 2024 LS polls. The PM was greeted by party chief JP Nadda.

The PM’s interaction with party workers stretched on beyond an hour. There was no official briefing to the media.

Party sources said the PM thanked the workers and office employees for their efforts during the Lok Sabha elections and asked them to continue serving the party and nation together with the spirit of ‘nation first’ and for the realisation of ‘Viksit-Bharat’ by 2047.