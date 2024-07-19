Nobody expects RBI to be cheerleader, coordination with govt helped fast revival in economy: Governor Das

MUMBAI: Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the Reserve Bank's relations with the government have been "smooth" during his nearly six-year term, and credited the close coordination between the two for the quick revival of the economy after the pandemic.

Speaking at an event organised by Financial Express, the bureaucrat-turned-central banker said nobody has expected him to be a "cheerleader" for the government during his term.

"I am saying from my experience. Nobody expects RBI to be a cheerleader. I have had no such experience," he said, responding to a specific question about a lament made by one of his predecessors in a recent book.

Asked if he is open for a new term at Mint Road, Das said he is very focused on the current assignment and does not think of anything outside that.

Das said the RBI is optimistic that its estimate of 7.2 per cent growth for FY25 will be met, and added that with steady growth, the focus of the policy has to be "clearly and unambiguously" on inflation.