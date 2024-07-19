UPSC files FIR against Puja Khedkar for fraudulently availing attempts in civil services exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday has lodged an FIR against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar for allegedly fraudulently availing attempts in the civil services examination, reported PTI.

According to reports, the UPSC has not only filed an FIR but has also issued a show cause notice (SCN) to Khedkar, seeking the cancellation of her candidature.

Furthermore, the UPSC has extended its scrutiny beyond the current allegations. The commission has issued another show cause notice to Khedkar, contemplating her debarment from participating in future UPSC examinations or selections.

Khedkar is under the scanner for her claims on her disability as well as OBC certificates while clearing the IAS and for her conduct when she was posted in the Pune collector's office.

On Wednesday, the controversial trainee IAS officer’s mother, Manorama Khedkar, was arrested and sent to police custody until July 20 for brandishing a gun and threatening local farmers to seize their land. The police had requested seven days of custody.

(This is a developing story)