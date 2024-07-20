Ahmedabad Diary | Speculation rife over Gujarat Governor

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat’s five-year term ends on July 22, sparking speculation about his successor. Discussions are intensifying over his replacement, with sources indicating that an announcement can soon be expected. The Governor, who assumed office in July 2019, recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. The meeting has fueled speculation about an upcoming change in the gubernatorial position. If sources are to be believed, this time, a senior leader from the Gujarat BJP might occupy the Governor’s chair.

Rs 1 crore reward to disprove allegations

A letter attributed to a Gujarat BJP leader has garnered social media attention, with the Congress leaders sharing it extensively and questioning the internal conflicts within the saffron party. Posted by Gujarat Assembly LoP Amit Chavda, the post reads: “I am Ramesh Patel, former APMC Director of Kadi, and I have announced a reward of one crore.” The letter accuses former DCM Nitin Patel of corruption, claiming, “The one crore reward will be given to anyone who can disprove the allegations made against Patel” The BJP leader said that Patel has never acted against party’s interests.

Cabinet expansion on the cards

There are indications of Gujarat cabinet expansion in the final week of July or early August. According to reports, it would be a mix of familiar and new faces. Deliberations are underway about potential candidates including two former Congress members who recently joined the BJP and won the state by-elections. The possibility of dropping ministers with subpar performance is being considered. There has been ongoing speculation about a cabinet reshuffle and appointing a new Gujarat BJP chief. While some say expansion will occur after the appointment of new president, others anticipate it happening before it.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com