ED arrests Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar in illegal mining case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sonepat Congress MLA Surender Panwar in connection with a money laundering case linked to illegal mining in some areas of the state.

According to official sources, the federal probe agency may take Panwar to the special PMLA Court in Ambala, Haryana where they will seek the legislator's custody.

A team from ED's Gurugram office had reached MLA's residence in the early hours of the day and questioned him for some time after which he was placed under arrest.

The ED's case stems from multiple FIRs registered by the Haryana Police in the past related to illegal mining in Yamunanagar, Sonipat and several other districts.

The National Green Tribunal had also passed various orders in this regard for illegal mining.

According to sources, the ED's investigation revealed the act of illegal excavation and sale of minerals (boulder, gravel and sand) done by numerous screening plant owners and stone crushers of Yamunanagar District.

"This was done through illegal transportation of the mined minerals without generating the requisite e-Rawana bills from the Mining Department portal, or by the production of fake physical copies of the e-Rawana bills upon inspection, and other modus operandi to evade authorities," the source said.