Keshav Maurya denies rumblings in state BJP, targets Opp over Kanwar Yatra

LUCKNOW: Denying the murmurs of rift and rumblings in state BJP unit and the Uttar Pradesh government, state Deputy CM Keshav Maurya laughed it off saying nothing of that sort was happening and no rumours were going around.

“Nothing is happening, no rumour is there. It is all you, the media friends, who are trying to look at it that way,” said Maurya in Prayagraj where he had gone to attend the wedding reception of UP industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi’s son on Saturday.

However, Maurya used the opportunity to attack Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying that the opposition was indulging in pure appeasement politics. He added that the opposition parties lacked vision and mission.

“Their only motive is to hamper the piousness and sanctity of Kanwar Yatra,” said Maurya while talking to media persons after kicking off the state government’s plantation drive in Prayagraj.

On the controversy over state government’s guidelines for Kanwar Yatra regarding the display of nameplates on eateries as well as Akhilesh Yadav's stand on it, Maurya advised the opposition to offer Ganga Jal to Lord Shiva so as to rid the aberrations of life.

“From Monday, the sacred month of Sawan is starting. Crores of Shiva devotees embark upon Kanwar Yatra to fetch Gangajal and offer it to the deity. Those who are raising doubts on it, are indulging in the politics of appeasement. They are giving statements to influence the sanctity of the pious Yatra,” said Maurya.

Answering a query over the upcoming by-poll to 10 assembly seats, the UP Deputy CM claimed that the BJP would win all the 10 seats including Phulpur.