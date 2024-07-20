More Army teeth to counter terror in Jammu

NEW DELHI: After a spate of terror attacks in Jammu, the Centre has bolstered deployment of armed forces, especially special commandos, in the region, according to sources in the security establishment.

Officers in the Army said a few companies of the special force commandos and Brigade-size troops have been sent to the Jammu region in the last few days to ramp up terror fight. “Around 500 commandos and about 2,000 troops of the other Army units have been added to the existing troop deployment in the Jammu region,” an officer said, wishing not to be named.

The death toll of the armed forces personnel in Jammu region this year touched 11 after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed on Monday in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district. In comparison, three terrorists have been killed in Jammu. Since 2021, as many as 34 soldiers have been martyred while 40 terrorists were killed.

The sources said there have been issues related to intelligence inputs, while the terrorists have brought in changes in their tactics. They pointed to thinner troop deployment, scarce ground intelligence inputs, and a tactical shift in terrorists’ strategy.