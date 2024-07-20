More Army teeth to counter terror in Jammu

NEW DELHI: After a spate of terror attacks in Jammu, the Centre has bolstered deployment of armed forces, especially special commandos, in the region, according to sources in the security establishment.
Officers in the Army said a few companies of the special force commandos and Brigade-size troops have been sent to the Jammu region in the last few days to ramp up terror fight. “Around 500 commandos and about 2,000 troops of the other Army units have been added to the existing troop deployment in the Jammu region,” an officer said, wishing not to be named.
The death toll of the armed forces personnel in Jammu region this year touched 11 after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed on Monday in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district. In comparison, three terrorists have been killed in Jammu. Since 2021, as many as 34 soldiers have been martyred while 40 terrorists were killed.
The sources said there have been issues related to intelligence inputs, while the terrorists have brought in changes in their tactics. They pointed to thinner troop deployment, scarce ground intelligence inputs, and a tactical shift in terrorists’ strategy.
“The terrorists have reduced taking logistics support from the locals and are using caves/caverns for hiding. Thick foliage and tree canopies help terrorists escape aerial surveillance and human tracking,” an army officer said. “The terror operations are being led by retired soldiers of the Special Service Group, the special operations group of the Pakistan Army,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to assess the security situation in Jammu. He is learnt to have directed officials to ramp up the deployment of armed forces in areas identified as vulnerable to terror activities. He also directed the intensification of counter-terror operations.
Security forces, along with the J&K Police, have launched comprehensive operations to curb the surge in terror across the region. As part of their intensified effort, many persons suspected of helping or aiding terrorists have been arrested in the last few days.
The length of the international border with Pakistan stretches close to 2,400 km from Gujarat to the north banks of Chenab in Akhnoor in Jammu. Then starts the 740 km Line of Control from parts of Jammu to Leh.