Musk congratulates PM Modi on being most followed world leader on X

Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader! Musk, also the owner of X Corporation, formerly Twitter, said in a post on X on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi has 100.1 million followers on X.

Earlier this week, when this milestone was reached, Modi said on X: A hundred million on @X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people's blessings, constructive criticism and more." Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well, Modi said.