One dead, 13 injured after parts of building collapsed in Mumbai

Rescue work underway after a portion of a four-storey residential building collapsed, at Grant Road, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 20, 2024. At least one person was killed and 3 others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials.
MUMBAI: A woman died and 13 others were injured after parts of the balcony of a building named Rubina Manzil collapsed in the Grand Road area of Mumbai on Saturday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The incident took place at 11 am on Saturday, close to the Grant Road Railway Station.

"The balcony portion and slab portion of the second and third floors, plus the upper four-story structure, had partially collapsed, and some portions were hanging precariously," BMC stated.

At least seven or eight residents were stranded on the top floor of the four-storied building, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with police, ambulances, and civic staffers, rushed to launch a rescue operation.

"One died and 13 people were injured after some part of the balcony collapsed. They were rushed to a local hospital, where a woman was declared dead, while others were undergoing treatment," an official said.

While a portion of the building collapsed, some other parts were seen hanging precariously.

The continuous rainfall in Maharashtra has brought Mumbai to a standstill, disrupting public transport services and causing inconvenience to countless commuters.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assessed the disruptions after the rainfall in Nagpur and directed the administration to remain vigilant so that there is no inconvenience to the citizens following the continuous downpours.

