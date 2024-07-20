One dead, 13 injured after parts of building collapsed in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A woman died and 13 others were injured after parts of the balcony of a building named Rubina Manzil collapsed in the Grand Road area of Mumbai on Saturday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The incident took place at 11 am on Saturday, close to the Grant Road Railway Station.

"The balcony portion and slab portion of the second and third floors, plus the upper four-story structure, had partially collapsed, and some portions were hanging precariously," BMC stated.

At least seven or eight residents were stranded on the top floor of the four-storied building, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with police, ambulances, and civic staffers, rushed to launch a rescue operation.