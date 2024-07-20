Sukhu: Hill states must have special sanction norms for AMRUT projects

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday urged the Centre to adopt distinct norms for hilly states like Himachal Pradesh for sanctioning projects under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transport (AMRUT) scheme, keeping in view the difficult terrain and topography.

The projects under AMRUT, he said, were sanctioned on the basis of population and the current population-based criteria was unsuitable for Himachal and hence needs to be relaxed to take maximum benefit under the scheme.

Sukhu was speaking during a meeting with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal in Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh. The recommendations of 15th Finance Commission should also be reviewed periodically as the cost of projects escalates overtime, he added.

Himachal was one of the best performing states under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and urged for funds to be released for PMAY-2 once the funds under PMAY-1 were fully utilised.

He urged the Centre to amend the tender policy system, reducing the period from 60 days to 10 days to accelerate the pace of development works.

He said that system monitoring was an important concept and focus should be laid on it. CM Sukhu urged the Ministry of Power to allow one MW capacity solar systems with battery backups for border areas like Spiti to mitigate the hardships caused by snow and adverse weather.

Rs 362 crore has been earmarked to ensure uninterrupted power supply in

these areas.