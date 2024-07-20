UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi, BJP leaders amid state party turmoil

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath plans to meet PM Modi and senior BJP leaders in New Delhi amid tensions in the state party and the rift between and Deputy CM Keshav Maurya.
There are indications that the UP CM may meet the PM and senior BJP leaders either ahead of or after the NITI Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi on July 27.
“The CM is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders and discuss the happenings within the UP BJP when he goes to attend the NITI Ayog meeting next week,” said a senior government functionary aware of the development.
Yogi’s upcoming visit to New Delhi assumes significance as it comes barely two days before the state legislature’s Monsoon session scheduled to commence in Lucknow on July 29.
Sources claimed that the UP CM would also discuss the feedback about the Lok Sabha poll debacle that the party suffered in the state. Moreover, deliberations regarding the upcoming by-polls may also take place.
BJP is already in the poll mode and the UP CM has constituted a team of ministers to oversee the poll preparations in the 10 assembly segments set to go to by-polls later this year.
Keshav Maurya claimed that the party was bigger than the government in the executive committee meeting of the party in the presence of BJP national chief JP Nadda in Lucknow on July 14. Following this, Maurya met Nadda in New Delhi on July 16 and reportedly briefed him about the unfolding developments in the state BJP and the government.
Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary’s meetings with Nadda, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to further speculation about the likely reshuffle in the state unit of the party and a rejig in the Yogi cabinet.
The BJP’s below-par performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh led to introspection in the party’s state unit which, in turn, resulted in a blame game, widening the “Sarkar versus Sangthan” (government versus organisation) rift further.