UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi, BJP leaders amid state party turmoil

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath plans to meet PM Modi and senior BJP leaders in New Delhi amid tensions in the state party and the rift between and Deputy CM Keshav Maurya.

There are indications that the UP CM may meet the PM and senior BJP leaders either ahead of or after the NITI Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi on July 27.

“The CM is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders and discuss the happenings within the UP BJP when he goes to attend the NITI Ayog meeting next week,” said a senior government functionary aware of the development.

Yogi’s upcoming visit to New Delhi assumes significance as it comes barely two days before the state legislature’s Monsoon session scheduled to commence in Lucknow on July 29.