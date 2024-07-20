Wild elephant carcass found buried at Assam refinery, case registered

GUWAHATI: A case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered after the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Assam buried the carcass of a wild elephant without informing the forest department.

The adult female elephant was electrocuted at the Butterfly Park located at the NRL Township in Golaghat district on July 18 and later, some staff buried the carcass within the refinery’s complex.

The forest department exhumed the carcass on July 19 and later, a post-mortem was carried out. The post-mortem report is expected on Monday or Tuesday.

Divisional Forest Officer Sushik K Thakuria told TNIE that there could be electrocution but the NRL “blundered” by burying the carcass of the Schedule 1 animal without informing the forest department.