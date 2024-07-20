Wild elephant carcass found buried at Assam refinery, case registered

GUWAHATI: A case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered after the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Assam buried the carcass of a wild elephant without informing the forest department.
The adult female elephant was electrocuted at the Butterfly Park located at the NRL Township in Golaghat district on July 18 and later, some staff buried the carcass within the refinery’s complex.
The forest department exhumed the carcass on July 19 and later, a post-mortem was carried out. The post-mortem report is expected on Monday or Tuesday.
Divisional Forest Officer Sushik K Thakuria told TNIE that there could be electrocution but the NRL “blundered” by burying the carcass of the Schedule 1 animal without informing the forest department.
“The elephant was found dead around 8 am and we were informed about the incident in the evening after the burial of the carcass. We viewed this act seriously and registered a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act,” Thakuria said.
“The cause of death is subject to investigation but the animal, perhaps, bit off the (live) armour cable and got electrocuted. There is also a possibility that there was a leakage in the cable. We can’t say anything with certainty at this moment,” he added.
Chief Wildlife Warden, KSPV Pavan Kumar said, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated that action would be initiated as per the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.”
The incident ruffled the feathers of animal lovers. Senior journalist and environmentalist Apurba Ballav Goswami slammed the NRL, stating that the elephant died due to its lapses.
“This is their own electrification. They are well aware that wild elephants venture into the area. Why did they keep the live wire naked?” he asked.
He said the NRL then committed a crime by burying the animal’s carcass without informing the forest department. He demanded the arrest of all those responsible.
NRL spokesperson Madhuchanda Adhikari lamented the incident but said there was no attempt to cover up.
“The elephant died after coming in contact with an electric cable and our people informed the forest department after burying it because of the possibility of a herd nearby coming in and creating havoc,” Adhikari said.
She added that the forest department was probing the case and the NRL would abide by the probe report.