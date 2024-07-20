Woman killed, four injured after part of building's balcony crashes in Mumbai

MUMBAI: An 80-year-old woman was killed, and four others sustained injuries after a portion of a balcony of a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai came crashing down on Saturday, officials said.

Rubinnisa Manzil, where the incident occurred, is on Sleater Road near the Grant Road railway station, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place around 11 am, he said.

"Five persons were injured after a part of a balcony collapsed. They were rushed to a hospital, where an 80-year-old woman was declared dead, while four others are undergoing treatment," the official said.

The deceased was identified as Veera Wadia, while the injured were Atul Shah (55), Niket Shah (26), Vijaykumar Nishad (25) and Siddhesh Palija (30), he said.

A portion of the balcony and part of a slab from the second and third floors of the structure partially collapsed, the official said.

The search and rescue operation has ended, and precarious portions were removed, he said.

Rubinnisa Manzil is an old building of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) that was declared dangerous by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the official said, adding that a notice had also been issued to it earlier.

Seven persons were rescued from the building, he said.