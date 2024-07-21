Delhi cops arrested boxer-turned-gangster, who shot his uncle in Haryana

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old state-level boxing player was arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch police on Sunday for allegedly shooting his own uncle as the latter had hurled abuses and insulted his mother.

The accused, identified as Rajan alias Mantri, was previously involved in four attempts to murder cases, abduction, other heinous cases in Haryana.

Sharing details, DCP (Crime-Branch) Satish Kumar said that the accused Rajan Phour had a property dispute with his uncle named Azad residing in the village Nangla Paar in Haryana's Panipat district. Azad was also previously involved in criminal cases.

Last month, Azad had hurled abuses and insulted Rajan's mother following which Rajan vowed to take revenge.

"On June 23, Azad was returning to village Nangla Paar in his car and Rajan along with his associates opened fire at Azad’s car. One of the bullets pierced through the car and hit Azad in the waist," the DCP said.

However, Azad continued driving and reached his house, dodging Rajan, who was tailing him. Azad was taken to hospital by his family members where he was treated for gunshot injuries.

Accordingly, a case was registered by the Haryana Police for attempt to murder and a probe was initiated.

While the Haryana Police was looking for the accused, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police received a tip-off about Rajan's presence in the Rohini area following which a strategic trap was laid and the accused Rajan was apprehended.

The official further said that the accused Rajan Phour is a state level boxer. "One of his uncles was in jail in a murder case. The accused came in contact with gangsters through his uncle. He had helped to stay gangsters during their “Pherari” at his house," the officer said.

He said that the accused Rajan had also earlier helped gangsters in getting a passport with fake name from his home address. "Rajan went Dubai and came back to India, started his Finance business and became a partner in liquor shop," the officer added.