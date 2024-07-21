Expedite funds for hybrid hearings, HC tells Delhi govt's chief secretary

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government’s chief secretary to expedite a sanction of Rs 387 crore to facilitate hybrid hearings in 691 subordinate courts in the national capital and implement the project on a priority basis.

The court, while dealing with a petition concerning infrastructure for hybrid hearings in district courts, clarified that a comprehensive tender for all the 691 courts should be floated. “This court directs the Chief Secretary, Delhi government to simultaneously proceed with and expedite the matter regarding grant of financial sanction in respect of all the 691 courts as stated in preliminary estimate of Rs 387.03 crore,” the bench said.

The court perused the latest status report of the Department of Law, which revealed the matter involves a policy decision.