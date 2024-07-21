Normalcy slowly returns to IGI airport day after IT outage

NEW DELHI: After day-long chaos following the global IT outage of Microsoft server, the air travel situation at the city airport gradually moved towards normalcy on Saturday. Officials said the DigiYatra facility has become operational one again, thus allowing web check-in outside airport terminals.

The airlines said their baggage and ticket booking systems are being restored while the digital boarding of passengers has started functioning.

However, full normalcy is yet to return to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as airlines continues to grapple with downtime. Challenges persist in organising digital display boards; check-in and baggage drop services, although better, reportedly faltered in some cases. Officials said the system was yet to fully recover from the global shock.

While some passengers could print their boarding passes on Saturday, international travellers still faced issues; some had to be issued manual passes inside the airport, officials said.

IndiGo, which was hit hardest among the airlines and had to cancel over 200 flights, said it expects full normalcy in operations to return by weekend.

“While the outage has been resolved and our systems are back online, we are diligently working to resume normal operations, and we expect this to extend into the weekend,” the airline stated.

Meanwhile, Air India on Saturday decided to refund ticket prices to all passengers who were travelling via flight AI183 from Delhi to San Francisco that made a precautionary landing in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Krai on Thursday night.

AI to refund boarders on Delhi-San Francisco flight

The airline’s offered apologies to the 225 passengers onboard the flight, for the unpleasant experience due to the emergency landing at a remote Russian airport. “We will fully refund the fare... and will incrementally provide a voucher for future travel on Air India,” the airlines said.