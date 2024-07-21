Two women partially buried in murrum during protest against road construction in MP Rewa district, one held

BHOPAL: Two women were nearly buried in murrum (red soil used to construct roads) while protesting the construction of a road by their relatives on disputed land in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident happened in Hinota Kothar village under Mangawan police station area of Rewa district on Saturday.

The two women, Asha Pandey and Mamta Pandey (both sisters-in-law), were protesting the construction of a road by their close relatives on disputed land.

They tried to stop the dumper driver from unloading the murrum on the disputed land, but failing in their endeavor, they sat in the dumper’s way to prevent the murrum from being unloaded.

Despite protests by the two women, the murrum was emptied over them, causing them to nearly get buried alive. Hearing their cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot and rescued them.

With opposition Congress leaders, including the state party chief Jitu Patwari and leader of the opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar, tweeting the viral video of the incident, the issue took a political turn by Sunday evening.

Taking to the social media platform X, the LoP posted, “I had only heard stories of such atrocities, but have seen it happen during the rule of the BJP government. When two women protested against the construction of a road on their land, they were oppressed. This incident is from Rewa district, where the mafia tried to bury the women alive. The painful incident that tarnishes democracy is sad because the MP government was formed by the votes of sisters. The most backward class of the society is being oppressed most in the present government. This government is wreaking havoc on tribals, Dalits, and women.”