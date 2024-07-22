After roof collapse at Delhi airport, Centre says third-party audits to be held at airports nationwide

NEW DELHI: In response to the tragic roof collapse at Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the central government has informed the Delhi High Court that a high-level committee has been established to investigate the incident.
The collapse, which occurred on June 27 during heavy rainfall, resulted in one fatality and eight injuries.
A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on Monday was apprised that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has included experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi in the committee.
During the hearing on Monday, the government emphasised its commitment to addressing the incident and similar occurrences at airports in Jabalpur and Rajkot.
Acknowledging the broader implications, the government told the court that it has mandated all airport operators nationwide to conduct third-party audits of airport infrastructure through reputable institutions like IIT.
This directive includes a comprehensive annual evaluation of civil, electrical and technical aspects of airport buildings prior to the monsoon season.
The court was informed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged, addressing the negligence that led to the fatal incident.
The information was presented in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the recent airport mishaps.
The PIL, prompted by the sequence of roof collapses due to heavy rainfall, highlighted concerns about the structural integrity of airport buildings across the country. With the government's detailed response and proactive measures, the Delhi High Court has decided to close the PIL, acknowledging the steps taken to enhance airport safety and prevent future incidents.