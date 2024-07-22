After roof collapse at Delhi airport, Centre says third-party audits to be held at airports nationwide

NEW DELHI: In response to the tragic roof collapse at Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the central government has informed the Delhi High Court that a high-level committee has been established to investigate the incident.

The collapse, which occurred on June 27 during heavy rainfall, resulted in one fatality and eight injuries.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on Monday was apprised that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has included experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi in the committee.

During the hearing on Monday, the government emphasised its commitment to addressing the incident and similar occurrences at airports in Jabalpur and Rajkot.