Capital markets becoming prominent in India's growth story: Eco Survey

NEW DELHI: Capital markets are becoming more prominent in India's growth story, with an expanding share in capital formation and investment landscape on the back of technology, innovation and digitisation, according to the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament on Monday.

Further, Indian markets are resilient to global geo-political and economic shocks.

Despite heightened geopolitical risks, rising interest rates and volatile commodity prices, Indian capital markets have been one of the best performing among emerging markets in FY24, the Economic Survey said.

The BSE benchmark Sensex has surged around 25 per cent in FY24.