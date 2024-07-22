Coast Guard evacuates critically ill man off Gujarat coast amid adverse weather

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel on Sunday carried out a life-saving evacuation operation off the coast of Gujarat. In another operation, the ICG has mobilised more assets to augment firefighting efforts onboard the container vessel Maersk Frankfurt.

“The ICG successfully evacuated a critically ill patient from the Motor Tanker Zeal, flagged under the Gabon Republic, located off the Mangrol coast in Gujarat,” said the ICG.

The patient, an Indian national crew member, was experiencing low pulse and lower body numbness, necessitating quick medical evacuation.

The operation was launched at first light on Sunday, with an Advanced Light Helicopter dispatched from Coast Guard Air Enclave in Porbandar. The mission was carried out amidst severe weather conditions, showcasing the exceptional skill and bravery of the ICG personnel.

Despite high-intensity winds and heavy rainfall, the ICG helicopter crew expertly navigated to the Motor Tanker Zeal, which was positioned around 20 km from Porbandar. The helicopter positioned itself precisely over the Motor Tanker, allowing the successful deployment of a rescue basket. The patient was safely evacuated and transported to Porbandar for further medical care.

“This successful evacuation underscores the Indian Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to maritime safety and its readiness to respond to emergencies even under the most adverse conditions,” said the ICG in a statement.

Updating on firefighting efforts onboard the merchant vessel Maersk Frankfurt, which is currently 35 nautical miles southwest of Mangalore, the ICG on Sunday said, “Although the fire has reduced in scale, heavy smoke persists, obscuring the flames. The fire has extended to the starboard side of the vessel, particularly affecting lower stacked containers.” The firefighting operation was still on on Sunday night.