Economic Survey 2023-24: Government's 'cleaner coal' initiatives need to be promoted

"In exploring the landscape for ensuring energy security, it has become evident that risks are not merely obstacles but also harbingers of opportunities. While uncertainties loom, they present avenues for innovation, adaptation, and growth for India. While phasing in renewables to the extent possible is imperative, in the short to medium term, the focus should also be on actively adopting clean coal technologies," it said.

The government has launched National Coal Gasification Mission to achieve coal gasification and liquefaction of 100 million tonne of coal by 2030.

In line with the mission document, Coal India Ltd has signed pacts with BHEL, GAIL and IOCL to take up coal gasification projects in the country.

In order to promote coal gasification, the coal ministry has formulated a policy wherein, a provision has been made for 50 per cent rebate in revenue share for all future commercial mines auctions for the coal used in gasification purpose provided the quantity of dry fuel used for gasification is at least 10 per cent of total coal production.

Further, separate auction window under Non-Regulated Sector (NRS) has been created for making coal available for new coal gasification plants.