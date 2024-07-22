Haryana's Braj Mandal Jalabhishek yatra begins in Nuh amid tight security

NUH: This year's Braj Mandal Jalabhishek yatra has began on Monday morning amid tight security arrangements.

The yatra started from Nalhar Mahadev Mandir, from where the devotees will proceed to Jhir Mandir in Ferozepur Jhirka here. The yatra route spans over nearly 80 km and ends at Singar via the Jhir temple.

Before the start of the yatra, a large group of women reached the Nalhar Mahadev temple from Bhuteshwar temple here.They were welcomed by the members of the Muslim community at Tiranga Chowk.

Earlier in the morning, many devotees taking part in the yatra gathered at Radha Krishna temple in adjoining Gurugram's Sector 10 before leaving for the Nalhar temple.

The Haryana government has beefed up security for the yatra and ordered the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours with effect from 6 pm on Sunday.