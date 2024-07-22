No interim relief to former TN minister Senthil Balaji in DA case as SC fixes next hearing to July 24

NEW DELHI: There was no relief for MLA and former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji, who had challenged the rejection of his bail by the Madras High Court in a cash-for-jobs money laundering case, as the Supreme Court on Monday fixed the next date of hearing as July 24.

Balaji's counsel, Mukul Rohatgi, sought bail as the apex court's two-judge bench, led by Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice A.G. Masih, fixed the matter for hearing on July 24.

He alleged that numerous times, the ED sought adjournment in the case. "My health is also fragile. I underwent a coronary bypass surgery. Please consider it," Rohatgi said and pleaded for bail.

While taking the court through the details of the case, he said the chargesheet has been filed by the predicate agency and the ED. The trial has not commenced.

"There is a Seagate hard disk produced by the agency which was not mentioned earlier. What was recovered was an HP hard disk," he said.

While trying to convince the court to grant bail to Balaji, he said that the forensic report mentioned details of files in a pendrive recovered during the search. "It does not contain files of alleged proceeds of crime mentioned by the ED in their complaint," he said.