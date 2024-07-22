Power games | Naveen wants BJP to spurn Pandian overtures

Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik’s bureaucrat-turned-politician former aide V K Pandian is at the centre of discussion between old allies BJP and BJD. According to sources, the BJP has reached out to Naveen Patnaik for his party’s support in Parliament and in the upcoming elections for President and Vice-President of India. The NDA has gone below the majority mark in the Rajya Sabha and it needs the support of BJD’s nine members to pass bills.
The BJD also has 51 members in the Odisha legislative assembly, whose support the ruling alliance wants in the election for the next President and Vice-President. Sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Patnaik last week. Patnaik told Shah that he would support NDA in the Rajya Sabha and the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections if the BJP promised not to entertain Pandian.
The former confidant of the BJD chief has been trying to get an appointment with Shah through an important Cabinet minister who holds multiple portfolios. Pandian has visited Delhi several times over the last few weeks but has not been able to meet Shah. He has conveyed to the BJP leadership that he could split the BJD and help the BJP grow in Odisha. The BJP won a majority of seats in the recent assembly elections, but the BJD won more votes. Pandian has offered to help the BJP improve its support base in the state. The BJP leadership, however, appears to have decided to side with Patnaik and not entertain Pandian for now.
Target UP
Priyanka's tea diplomacy for SP-Cong ties
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra organised a meeting last week between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and her brother Rahul Gandhi at her Sujan Singh Park residence in Lutyens Delhi. The SP and Congress bested the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the recent Lok Sabha elections, but Rahul and Akhilesh do not share a close relationship. Sources said that this gap is sought to be exploited by vested interests.
They pointed to the battle that has broken out between the lower rung leaders of the Congress and the SP over credit for the alliance’s impressive performance in UP. The two parties have decided to jointly contest the upcoming assembly byelections and fight the 2027 assembly elections together. Sources said Priyanka feels that for the longevity of the alliance, the two parties need to overcome their misgivings and the two leaders need to forge a close personal bond.
She, therefore, invited Akhilesh, his wife Dimple and Rahul Gandhi for tea at her residence to kickstart this process. She told Akhilesh that the two parties have a natural chemistry and the two leaders need to have more discussions and better understanding. Akhilesh agreed with Priyanka and said the Congress needs to be more transparent with him and not take decisions regarding UP unilaterally.
The Gandhi siblings agreed to communicate better with the SP. Rahul offered to establish a permanent channel of communication between a general secretary of Congress and a leader of Akhilesh’s party. But Akhilesh said all important decisions should be discussed only among the four present in the room.
