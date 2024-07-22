Power games | Naveen wants BJP to spurn Pandian overtures

Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik’s bureaucrat-turned-politician former aide V K Pandian is at the centre of discussion between old allies BJP and BJD. According to sources, the BJP has reached out to Naveen Patnaik for his party’s support in Parliament and in the upcoming elections for President and Vice-President of India. The NDA has gone below the majority mark in the Rajya Sabha and it needs the support of BJD’s nine members to pass bills.

The BJD also has 51 members in the Odisha legislative assembly, whose support the ruling alliance wants in the election for the next President and Vice-President. Sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Patnaik last week. Patnaik told Shah that he would support NDA in the Rajya Sabha and the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections if the BJP promised not to entertain Pandian.

The former confidant of the BJD chief has been trying to get an appointment with Shah through an important Cabinet minister who holds multiple portfolios. Pandian has visited Delhi several times over the last few weeks but has not been able to meet Shah. He has conveyed to the BJP leadership that he could split the BJD and help the BJP grow in Odisha. The BJP won a majority of seats in the recent assembly elections, but the BJD won more votes. Pandian has offered to help the BJP improve its support base in the state. The BJP leadership, however, appears to have decided to side with Patnaik and not entertain Pandian for now.